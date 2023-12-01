Detroit Police chief speaks on murders of Samantha Woll, Devon Hoover

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about two high-profile murders in the city during a Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

The community has anxiously been awaiting answers in the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover back in April and the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll in October.

White said he has no new information to offer in either case. While the cases are not related, they have garnered a lot of attention both locally and nationally.

Hoover, a respected neurosurgeon, was found dead inside his Detroit mansion in the Boston-Edison District on April 23. Chief White responded to our report two days ago about his previous statement saying there would be an announcement in the Hoover case by the time there was snow on the ground.

Still waiting for answers

"In any event, probably an artful statement on my part. Snow has fallen and that's why we're here today," White said.

The chief went on to say things have come up that compromised his hopeful timeline, but the investigation is still on track.

White was also asked if it still appeared Woll's murder was not connected to antisemitism.

"I am confident in that, but again, when I stated that, my words were, 'At this time, there is nothing that suggests that this is a hate crime,' and I stand behind that," White said.

In the case of Woll, an arrest was made in November connected to her murder, but the suspect was later released. A $15,000 reward is being offered in the case.