Detroit Police Chief White helps deescalate barricaded situation after man kills neighbor in package dispute

(WXYZ) — A gunman gave himself up peacefully after Detroit police say he barricaded himself inside a home after shooting and killing his neighbor on Thursday.

The scene unfolded at a home on Robson Street near Joy Road.

Police say the suspect shot his neighbor over a dispute with an Amazon package before the standoff began.

According to police, he had weapons, including nine handguns.

Detroit Police Chief James White was on the scene, helping to de-escalate the situation with the department’s crisis negotiators.

Chief White said he had a conversation with the gunman, listened to what he had to say and reminded him there didn’t need to be any further violence.

“He’s got a lot of guns in his homes, this could have ended in a really bad way,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “He wanted me to hear his side of the story.”

Chief White says the man was previously sentenced to 90 days in jail for a prior conflict with that same neighbor.