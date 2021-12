DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing pregnant woman.

Stacey Snow was last seen at Team Wellness 3646 Mt. Elliot on 12-13-21.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Ms. Snow suffers from mental illness, according to her family. She is also two months pregnant.

If you have any information on Stacey Snow's whereabouts, please call Detroit Police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.