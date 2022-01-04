Detroit Police Department launches Spanish language social media pages

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Spanish language Facebook and Twitter pages have been launched by the Detroit Police Department, it announced Tuesday.

The new pages are aiming to reach the Spanish speaking population in the city, DPD says.

“My primary goal is that the Detroit Police Department be leaders for diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels. It’s more important than ever and we will embrace it,” Detroit Police Department Chief James E. White said in a statement.

The pages can be found on Facebook at Policia de Detroit - Pagina en Espanol and on Twitter at @Policia_Detroit.

Data provided by the Census Reporter of the American Community Survey shows that 10% of children in Detroit speak Spanish at home and 6% of adults in Detroit speak Spanish at home.

“Chief White’s leadership backs up his priorities for equity and inclusion. I’m proud to serve a city and department that works to ensure residents of all backgrounds are being protected and served in the ways that best reach them,” 4th Precinct Commander John Serda, a Spanish speaker who grew up in Southwest Detroit, said in a statement.