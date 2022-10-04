Detroit Police expected to give update on officer involved shooting that left 20-year-old dead

On Sunday, 20-year-old Porter Burks was shot at least 30 times by Detroit Police officers his family attorney says.

The incident happened in the area of Snowden and Lyndon near Schaefer on Detroit's west side.

During the incident, bullets burst through the windows and siding of a luxury charter bus on the city's west side. The owner, Aaron Montgomery, says he heard the myriad of gunshots.

"I honestly thought it was a driveway shooting that happened," he said.

What he heard was officers shooting at 20-year-old Porter Burks, a man whose family says suffered from schizophrenia.

On Sunday morning Detroit Police Chief Jame told 7 Action News that the man had a knife and failed to obey the officer's commands even after using non-lethal force.

Since the incident, Detroit White has failed to mention the circumstances surrounding the incident. But today, he is expected to speak.

"They deployed a taser. We're looking into whether or not the taser took effect. Obviously, it did not. And that engaged in fatal force," he said.

Fieger Law, now the family's legal team sent a statement saying, " we are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen, whose family called for help, was tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times."

Montgomery is also concerned and wants more answers.

"I believe law enforcement need better training when it comes down to handling mental patients," he said.