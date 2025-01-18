Detroit police highlight security plan for Lions game against Washington Commanders

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking to employ a multilayered security strategy in downtown Saturday. It’s not just the Lions game on their radar but the Pistons and the auto show as well.

“The number of uniform officers increased for Saturday. Undercover officers that you won’t see assisting, providing real-time information,” said Cmdr. Matther Fulgenzi from the Detroit Police Department.

Expect a beefed-up police presence downtown Saturday. Fulgenzi doubled as a defensive coordinator Friday while summarizing the department’s security strategy ahead of the Lions game.

“If someone does come downtown and get out of line, you’ll have a number of officers to address that and immediately hold someone accountable if necessary,” Fulgenzi said.

Uniformed and undercover officers will be our defensive line and linebackers, if you will. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will double as the police department’s deep bench. The Realtime Crime Center will play the role of Detroit’s secondary.

“Dedicated analysts leveraging our technology, watching our camera systems downtown and relaying that information back to the officers, and putting that together, we’ll have a successful event,” Fulgenzi said.

The tight coverage has fans confident.

“I think it’s pretty safe — I really do. I go downtown all the time,” said Adrienne Edmonson, a Detroiter and Lions fan.

Special police details will ensure the safety of tailgaters. About 200 people are expected at Eastern Market.

“We will have a really strong security presence on Saturday, but it will also be a really great time,” Eastern Market President and CEO Katy Trudeau said.

That’s where you’ll find Ryan Fardon and Howie Horvat. They’re here from London and Germany.

“We love Detroit. We feel like we literally live here when we come over. It’s an amazing place,” said Fardon, a Lions fan from London.

“We feel safe. We’re excited there’s been no issues or challenges at all,” said James Simpson, a lions fan from Virginia.

“One of the things that we love is how we keep hearing about how the city is being rebuilt and revitalized,” said Ginger Simpson, James’ wife.

Saturday’s game is expected to provide an economic boon for the city to the tune of 64 million dollars, according to Anderson Economic Group.



Erik Olsen, owner of Thomas Magee’s Sporting House and Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market, says “cheers” to that.

“For the bar and restaurant industry, January and February are always terrible months but now, we’re potentially playing three home games in January. Ticket prices are crazy, man. If you don’t want to spend that money there, come downtown and ram these bars, man,” Olsen said.

