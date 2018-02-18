Detroit police hold vigil in memory of Officer Darren Weathers

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department held a vigil at the second precinct in memory of Officer Darren Weathers.

He was killed Tuesday following a crash during a training session in Southwest Detroit.

Weathers served in the Army and in the Michigan National Guard before joining the police department a year and a half ago.

Chief James Craig tells 7 Action News the training exercise was not approved and did not go through the proper chain of command.

The accident is still being investigated.