Detroit police hold vigil in memory of Officer Darren Weathers

Chief James Craigs talks about the death of Officer Weathers
DPD officer dies in car crash during training exercise.
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department held a vigil at the second precinct in memory of Officer Darren Weathers.
He was killed Tuesday following a crash during a training session in Southwest Detroit.
Weathers served in the Army and in the Michigan National Guard before joining the police department a year and a half ago.
Chief James Craig tells 7 Action News the training exercise was not approved and did not go through the proper chain of command.
The accident is still being investigated.
