Detroit police hold vigil in memory of Officer Darren Weathers

9:19 PM, Feb 17, 2018
Chief James Craigs talks about the death of Officer Weathers

DPD officer dies in car crash during training exercise. 

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department held a vigil at the second precinct in memory of Officer Darren Weathers.

He was killed Tuesday following a crash during a training session in Southwest Detroit.

Weathers served in the Army and in the Michigan National Guard before joining the police department a year and a half ago.

Chief James Craig tells 7 Action News the training exercise was not approved and did not go through the proper chain of command.

The accident is still being investigated.

 

