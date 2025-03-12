Detroit police investigating after 2 bodies found in basement of home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after two bodies were found in the basement of a home on Tuesday evening.

Watch: Detroit police talk about investigation on Desoto Street

Police say a woman told officers she returned to a home in the 8700 block of Desoto Street just before 6 p.m. and found the bodies of a man and a woman in her basement.

The woman reportedly told investigators she left for an hour, and when she came back, she said she had to enter the home through a window, because someone had locked her door.

She said she saw the woman's body at the bottom of the basement steps while looking for intruders, and then called 911.

Police say officers then found the man's body nearby.

No word on how the two died.

If anyone has information about this case, you're asked to call Detroit police.

