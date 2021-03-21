Detroit police investigating deadly shooting inside parking structure at Motor City Casino

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An altercation led to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in the parking structure of Motor City Casino, Detroit police say.

The deadly shooting happened around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday. The victim and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation in the parking structure when an unknown suspect intervened and fired shots, police say.

The 27-year-old suspect was later arrested by police in the area of Sheridan and Sylvester.

It's unclear at this time what led to the altercation or specific details surrounding the shooting. Detroit police are currently investigating and asking the public to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit with any tips at 313-596-2260.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Motor City Casino released the following statement in regard to the shooting saying, "The security of our guests and employees is our top priority. Early this morning there was an incident in our parking structure. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies. All additional inquiries should be directed to the Detroit Police Department.