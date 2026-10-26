Detroit police investigating fatal shooting on city's west side Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left a man dead on the city's west side.

Officers arrived to the area of Livernois Avenue and Buena Vista just after 1:30 p.m. for a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

DPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.