Woman who allegedy tried to drive into Detroit police shot by officers after traffic stop

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

We're told the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of McNichols and Sherwood, just west of Van Dyke on the city's east side.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the situation started with a traffic stop involving a female driver. Police said the woman was pulled over for not having valid license plates, and she wouldn't show her driver's license, registration, or get out of the vehicle.

Bettison said she requested to speak to another officer, and backup units were called.

According to police, another officer arrived and was speaking to the woman, and she got out of the vehicle, but still would not comply with other orders. At one point, police say pepper spray was deployed, but the woman ended up getting back into the vehicle and took off.

Police say she got to Concord and Outer Drive when officers tried to block her in. Police said she tried to drive into officers, and they fired shots at the vehicle. She was shot in the arm and leg while inside the vehicle, police say.

She was eventually stopped in the parking lot of DPD's metro base, police say.

The suspect is expected to be OK and is reportedly stable at a local hospital.