Detroit police issue warning after 2 carjackings of rideshare drivers

(WXYZ) — Police are warning rideshare drivers in Detroit to be on the lookout after passengers have robbed and carjacked the drivers at gunpoint in two separate incidents.

The victims were called to locations in the city's 7th and 11th precincts on the east side.

The suspects who did this are still out there. Police are telling rideshare drivers to be alert, complete rides in well-lit areas if possible, and use apps to check rideshare ratings. That will tell you if they use rideshare services often and if their rides have been incident-free.

Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said the drivers went to two separate locations to pick up passengers. Those passengers forced them out of their cars with guns and robbed them.

"The good news is the drivers were not injured physically, but mentally it is traumatizing to be robbed at gunpoint, so our hearts go out to them as they recover and we are actively pursuing who the suspects are," Harper said.

He added that it's a good time to remind drivers to be vigilant and if something seems off, it probably is.

While the suspects are not in custody, Harper said investigators are working with crime intel and other resources to track them down.

He also said this kind of crime isn't common in Detroit, but DPD fears these suspects could be linked to other crimes.