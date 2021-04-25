Detroit police looking for 2 suspects seen illegally dumping items on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people seen illegally dumping items on the city's west side.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance camera on April 7 dumping items from a trailer onto a vacant lot. They were driving a black Chevy Suburban truck with a sign on the side door that read, "Merritt's Maintenance & Operations LLC."

If you have information on this crime, DPD is asking you to contact them at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.