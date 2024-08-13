Watch Now
Detroit police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Alfon-Zay Perkins was last seen on Sunday on Lappin Street near Gratiot Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

Detroit police say Alfon-Zay left his grandfather's home without permission and did not return.

He's about 4-foot-9 and 86 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur on it and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cmdr. Lawrence Purifoy at the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

