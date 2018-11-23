Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are looking for 15-year-old Noah-Nile Shalom Ellis-Walton.

He was last seen by his mother on Thanksgiving at their residence in the 2000 block of East Jefferson at 6:45 p..m. Police say he asked his mother to go outside to play. About one hour later, his mother went to go check on him and noticed he was missing.

Ellis-Walton is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray/light blue scarf, black jogging pants and black/white Jordan shoes.

Police say he is in good physical condition but suffers from mild autism.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.