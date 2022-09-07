Watch Now
Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old with autism, bipolar and schizophrenia

Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 07, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a 15-year-old boy who has autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Zion Silas was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Stoepel Street near Livernois.

Police say Silas left his home without permission and did not return.

He's described as 6-foot-3 and about 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black plants and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or 911.

