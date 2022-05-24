Watch
Detroit police looking for missing 28-year-old man with mental illness

Detroit Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Nikko Staffeld.
Posted at 11:02 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 23:02:27-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man with a mental illness who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Nikko Staffeld, 28, was last seen May 4 around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linwood Street.

Police say Staffeld’s mother has been unable to contact or find him and is concerned for his well-being. His mother said he has a mental illness.

Staffeld is described as between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, hair hair and a reddish-brown goatee.

What he was last wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

