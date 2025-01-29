Detroit police looking for missing 31-year-old woman with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who reportedly has schizophrenia.

CherJon Hickerson, 31, was last seen Monday on Russell Street near Frederick Avenue.

Her stepfather told police that Hickerson has schizophrenia.

She’s described as 5-foot-10 and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, burgundy and purple shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

