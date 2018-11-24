Detroit police looking for missing 50-year-old woman

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since earlier this month.

According to police, 50-year-old Julia Kinsey last spoke to a family member on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since.

Police say she may be homeless after being evicted and may be driving her 2008 black Saturn Outlook.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-6, 250 pounds with light complexion and freckles. She has brown eyes and short, black curly hair tapered on both sides.

She is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Julia Kinsey, or know of her whereabouts they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.