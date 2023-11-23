Detroit police looking for missing 70-year-old man with dementia last seen in March

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man with dementia who hasn't been seen or heard from since March.

Robert Cope, 70, was last seen on March 5 around noon, Detroit police said. He was last seen on Hartford Street near Cobb Place. Family told police he has dementia.

Cope is described as 6-foot-2 and about 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. What he was wearing when he went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.