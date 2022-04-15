Watch
Detroit police looking for missing man

Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 14, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing man who could be in danger.

They say Stuart Lewis, 54, was last seen Sunday night in the area of Marx Street and E. McNichols Road.

Family members told police he has been unreachable and they are concerned for his well-being.

Lewis is described as 6-foot-3 and about 280 pounds. He has brown eyes, salt and pepper colored curly hair and a scruffy beard.

He could be driving a large box U-Haul truck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

