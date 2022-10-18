Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street. His son told police he is concerned about Anthony's well-being.

Anthony is described as 5-foot-6 and about 230 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads "313."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.