Detroit police looking for missing man with dementia

Detroit Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Antonio Mejia-Cervantes.
Antonio Mejia-Cervantes
Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 21, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing man who could be in danger.

Antonio Mejia-Cervantes, 76, was last seen Monday around 5 p.m., police said. He left his home on Trenton Street near John Kronk Street and has not returned.

Family members told authorities that he has dementia.

Mejia-Cervantes is described as 5-foot-8 and about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5401.

