Detroit police looking for missing man with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man who has schizophrenia.

They said Elizah Sheppard, 57, was last seen June 16 at around 4 p.m. on Westwood Street near Constance Street, east of Evergreen Road.

The Detroit Police Department said he left his home riding a bicycle and did not return.

Sheppard is described as 5-foot-8 and about 220 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. He also had a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5601.

