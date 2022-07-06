Watch Now
Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental illnesses and dementia

An undated courtesy photo of Denise Harkless.
Posted at 11:54 PM, Jul 05, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Denise Harkless, 71, was last seen Tuesday when she left her home on Outer Drive near Winthrop Street around 1:30 p.m.

She's described as 5-foot-1, about 200 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green, purple and pink dress and white and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801.

