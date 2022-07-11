Detroit police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are turning to the public to find a missing woman who has schizophrenia.

They said Amanda Cooley, 67, was last seen June 10 at around 8:35 p.m. leaving her home care facility on the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd.

The Detroit Police Department said she left the facility and did not return.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Cooley is described as 5-foot-4 black woman who weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5601.