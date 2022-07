DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a double non-fatal shooting in the 8000 block of Robinwood.

The shooting took place around 3:31 p.m on June 13.

Photo courtesy: Detroit Police Department

According to police, the suspect robbed one of the victims and then shot them after the victims chased after the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1200.