Detroit police make 28 arrests during first day of 'Operation Restore Order'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department provided an update Thursday on their two-day initiative called "Operation Restore Order 'Enough is Enough'" to help curb violent crime in the city.

The effort, according to police, has more than 100 uniformed and plain clothed officers targeting specific areas on the city's east and west side.

Police say the first day resulted in:

- 28 arrests consisting of 20 felony arrests (1 of which was for a Felony murder warrant and another for a carjacking warrant), 8 misdemeanor arrests

- 11 firearms seized (5 hand guns / 3 long guns)

- 3 search warrants executed

- 284 vehicles were investigated

- 21 vehicles impounded

- Over 400 ordinance violations issued

- 13 grams of fentanyl confiscated as well as, 37 grams of Cocaine, 10 grams of Methamphetamine, 1 gram of Heroin, and 219 assorted pills

"The Detroit Police Department is committed to reducing crime within our communities and improving the quality of life for residents in the City of Detroit. We will continue our efforts in removing the criminal element from our neighborhoods and making this city, one of the safest place to live, work and play," the press release stated.