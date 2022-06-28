DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's mounted police unit rescued two horses who were reportedly abandoned by their owner in a lot on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

The horses were found grazing in the lot.

The owner reportedly told police he was taking the horses to Belleville when the tires blew out on the horse trailer. While he went to get new tires, he says he let the horses out in the lot on Michigan Avenue to graze.

However, Detroit police say the horses were abandoned by the owner and were found tied up in the field.

Officers say the owner says he took the animals to Belle Isle Monday and they were found in the field today.

DPD's mounted unit took the horses, named Big Red and Fred, into their custody.