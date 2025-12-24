Detroit police officer accidentally shoots himself in the foot on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the foot Tuesday night, officials say.

The incident happened on the city’s west side near Outer Drive and Lyndon Street.

A police source says the officer was responding to a call of shots being fired in a neighborhood and went up to two vehicles. A person in one of the vehicles reportedly released their dog. The officer shot the dog and himself in the foot, according to the source.

The dog has died.

The officer injured is reported to be in stable condition.

Additional details were not available Tuesday night. 7 News Detroit will provide more information as it becomes available.