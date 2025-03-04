Detroit police officer charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to girl

(WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer is now facing charges after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a young girl in February, officials say.

The Macomb County prosecutor’s office said 37-year-old Earl Raynard Anderson, Jr., was charged with Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children, not prey on them. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Anderson was arraigned in 37th Warren District Court. His bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

Detroit police confirm that Anderson has been suspended from duty.

“These allegations are concerning. Troubling to be exact. Because the alleged crime occurred in the city of Warren, the Warren Police Department has taken the lead on the investigation. Pursuant to DPD’s policy, our Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a parallel administrative investigation. Earlier today I suspended Officer Anderson from duty. Next, I will submit paperwork to the Board of Police Commissioners to remove Officer Anderson from our department payroll,” said DPD Chief Todd Bettison in a statement.

