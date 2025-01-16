Watch Now
Detroit police officer dragged by driver during traffic stop; suspect being sought

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a suspect who dragged an officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Duprey Street near Casino Avenue on the city's east side.

Officers stopped a silver Chevrolet Impala with a known narcotics offender inside.

They asked him to step out of the car, he refused, rolled up his window and took off, dragging an officer on the passenger side.

The officer fired a gunshot but police don’t believe the suspect was hit.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Additional details about the suspect have not yet been released.

