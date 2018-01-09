Officer injured after crashing into freeway wall on I-75, police say

Fair
HI: 36°
LO: 26°
(WXYZ) - Detroit police say one of their officers has been injured in a Tuesday morning crash on I-75.
The accident happened around 6:51 a.m. on I-75 southbound near West Vernor.
Police say the officer slid into a freeway wall and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was reportedly transported to a local hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.
It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash.
