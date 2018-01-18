Detroit police officer seen on camera beating man at Meijer in court today

DETROIT (WXYZ) - An off-duty Detroit police officer who allegedly beat a man at a Detroit Meijer in October faces four charges in connection to the beating caught on camera.

He is expected to appear in court today for his preliminary hearing.

Meijer CCTV cameras on 8 Mile Road near Woodward rolled when officer Lonnie Wade accused David Bivins, 23, of shoplifting. Bivins says he was waiting in the store’s lobby for his fiancèe, Hillary, to return from the bathroom.

Wade, a 65-year-old off-duty police officer, who was working security for Meijer, approached Bivins and demanded to see his receipts. Bivins refused to answer.

The 23-year-old then began swearing at the officer, when things quickly escalated. Wayne County prosecutors said Bivins attempted to record the interactions and that’s when Wade attempted to arrest him – and stuck him with a baton.

The fight continued in the parking lot and Bivins was eventually placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

There was no evidence that anything was stolen at the Meijer, and prosecutors said the video showed Bivins did not act in an aggressive manor.

Wade was suspended from his job at Meijer and Bivins filed a $25 million lawsuit against the department.

Officer Wade was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm; felonious assault and two counts of misconduct in office.