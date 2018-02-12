Detroit police officer shot during barricaded gunman situation

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer was shot in the knee during a barricaded situation on the city's east side.

It happened around 10:00pm Sunday on Lamont Street near 7 Mile and Mound Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital. He's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

