Detroit police officer shot during barricaded gunman situation

DPD officer shot in the leg during barricaded situation
DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer was shot in the knee during a barricaded situation on the city's east side.
It happened around 10:00pm Sunday on Lamont Street near 7 Mile and Mound Road.
The officer was taken to the hospital. He's listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
