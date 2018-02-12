Detroit police officer shot during barricaded gunman situation

11:43 PM, Feb 11, 2018
2 mins ago

DPD officer shot in the leg during barricaded situation

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer was shot in the knee during a barricaded situation on the city's east side.

It happened around 10:00pm Sunday on Lamont Street near 7 Mile and Mound Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital.  He's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

STAY WITH 7 ACTION NEWS AND WXYZ.COM FOR THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top