Detroit police officer shot on city's east side; search continues for suspects

Detroit polie are investigating after an officer was shot overnight. The officer is currently in stable condition, and he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 11, 2023
Detroit police say an officer was shot overnight on the city's east side. It happened on Morang near Whitehill.

We're told the officer is in stable condition at Ascension St. John's Hospital. That officer was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. and the officer was shot in the calf, according to police.

Police tell us they were alerted to a shooting through ShotSpotter, and when officers arrived on the scene, they came across three people inside of an unoccupied apartment. When they were exiting the apartment, one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the officer.

Officers then returned fire but it's unclear if any of the suspects were hit with the gunfire.

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke to us overnight at the scene.

"One of the three fired at our officer, striking him in his left calf. Two officers returned fire. It is unknown at this time if the shots took effect," White said.

During the investigation, officers also discovered an illegal grow operation. Our Peter Maxwell saw police removing large bags of marijuana.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

