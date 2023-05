DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer was treated for injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while making an arrest early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 7:38 a.m. in the 8200 block of Mendota.

The officer was reportedly attempting to take someone into custody when a woman drove her vehicle into him.

Police believe she was trying to help the suspect escape arrest.

The officer is OK after being treated, police say.

The driver was also taken into custody.