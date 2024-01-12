Detroit police officer, two suspects hospitalized after shooting incident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer and two suspects were hospitalized after a shooting incident on the city’s west side late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Burt Road near W. Davison.

Officers were responding to a “suppressed” ShotSpotter alert, meaning shots were being fired inside the location, Detroit Police Department Chief James White said. When police arrived, officers could hear gunshots coming from inside the home.

Additional officers went to the scene. They lined up and entered, what the police chief called, “an active shooter situation.”

When they got inside, they went upstairs and the first two officers saw a suspect. One of the officers was shot. The other officer pulled him away and returned fire to at least one of the suspects, White said.

Another officer also fired back.

It’s unclear at this time if any of the shots fired by police hit anyone inside the home since they arrived as the shooting was happening.

At least three people were inside when police arrived.

The officer was shot at least twice in the upper chest. The officer is alert and talking, White told reporters outside DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, where the injured officer and suspects were taken. The officer was being taken into surgery.

The extent of the two suspects' injuries was not immediately known. Though, White said everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

Three weapons were recovered — one being a shotgun that was in one of the suspect’s possession at the time.

Police believe all shooters are in custody and say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time. However, they are looking into reports of a vehicle leaving the scene but are not sure if that person was involved or was trying to get away from the area.

Investigators are also working to learn the third person’s involvement.

“The officers by all accounts are heroes, heroic to go into that active shooter situation,” White said. “It appears that they were clearly disrupting either a robbery-murder or a murder because of the amount of firearms that we recovered and the fact that they were actively shooting at the officers who went into this location.”