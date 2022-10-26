Watch Now
Detroit police officers involved in crash on city's east side

Four people, including two Detroit police officers, were involved in a crash on the city’s east side Tuesday.
Posted at 11:21 PM, Oct 25, 2022
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Hayes Street and Kilbourne Avenue.

A Detroit Police Department cruiser with two officers inside collided with an SUV with two civilians inside. The police cruiser also crashed into a tree.

The two civilians were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the officers is being treated for minor injuries and the other officer is OK, police say.

Both vehicles sustained damaged.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. 7 Action News will provide more details as we learn them.

