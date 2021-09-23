Detroit police on scene of barricaded gunman on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officers from Detroit's 7th Precinct are on the scene of a barricaded gunman at the Parkview Towers and Square on Robert Bradby, east of Chene on the city's east side.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the officers were called to the scene because of a domestic violence call.

He says the responding officers were met by a man who was experiencing some sort of mental illness episode who told them he wanted to die. The man then took the woman hostage before firing at least two volleys.

Negotiators were able to get the woman out of the apartment and she is now speaking with police. White says she is a domestic violence victim but was not harmed in the incident.

The suspect, who is still barricaded inside the facility, is identified as a 39-year-old man with an extensive criminal history.

The Parkview Towers and Square is an assisted living facility. White says it has not been completely evacuated because of this circimstance. However, White says officers have made two floors of the facility "safe" while they deal with the situation.

White says buses have been brought to the scene to aid with anyone displaced during the situation.