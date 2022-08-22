Detroit police on scene of barricaded gunman on city's west side; residents urged to stay indoors

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on the city's west side.

It started after 11 a.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Pierson. That's north of Tireman and west of Evergreen.

Police are asking residents to stay inside their homes and also asking others to avoid the area while the situation continues.

We're told the suspect is wanted in the killing of a neighbor on Sunday night from the same street.

It's believed that the shooting happened over a dispute involving barbecuing chicken.

