Detroit police recover 115 marijuana plants from building on city's east side

4:43 PM, Feb 7, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police made a massive marijuana bust on the city's east side.

Police pulled 115 marijuana plants from a building at 19665 Mount Elliott, south of East Outer Drive.

Investigators say the street value of the plants is $260,000. Police received an anonymous tip of a strong odor of marijuana in the area.

No arrests were made because no one was present at the facility. Police are still investigating.

