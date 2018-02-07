Detroit police recover 115 marijuana plants from building on city's east side

Mostly Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police made a massive marijuana bust on the city's east side.
Police pulled 115 marijuana plants from a building at 19665 Mount Elliott, south of East Outer Drive.
Investigators say the street value of the plants is $260,000. Police received an anonymous tip of a strong odor of marijuana in the area.
No arrests were made because no one was present at the facility. Police are still investigating.
