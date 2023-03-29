Detroit police release sketch of suspect in alleged sex assault of 80-year-old

(WXYZ) — Detroit police have released a sketch of the suspect in the alleged sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman on the evening of March 26.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 12000 block of Memorial.

According to police, the suspect entered the home through a rear door and demanded money. Police say the victim told him no, and attempted to push him out the door. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled her outside and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 160 pounds with a slim build, dark almond brown eyes, a dark brown complexion, who was clean shaven. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with a red, yellow and blue tag on the jean pocket.

"We are very confident that we're going to identify him and find him. We just need a little bit more information and a little bit more help from our community. Our most vulnerable members of our community, our seniors don’t deserve this," said DPD Chief James White.

The famous rapper Trick Trick is also offering $5,000 to anyone with information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re urged to call 313-596-1950 or submit an anonymous tip to www.detroitrewards.tv.

