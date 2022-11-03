Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from late October.

Police say the driver of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck and killed a 46-year-old man on Grand River near Maplewood.

Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on October 28.

Video of the suspect vehicle has been released.

According to police, the vehicle will have damage to the left side mirror and to the right rear wheel wall.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.