(WXYZ) — Detroit police say two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say a family member went to the 4600 block of Algonqin around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night to do a welfare check. When they went into the home, they reportedly found two people, a man and a woman, dead.

According to police, there was a high level of carbon monoxide in the home and carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in this case.

No further details were released at this time.