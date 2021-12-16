Watch
Detroit police say 2-year-old injured after he found his mother's gun

Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 09:35:31-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night after he reportedly found his mother's firearm.

Around 9:30 p.m., police say the child was transported privately to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh. He's currently listed in good condition.

Police say they could not find a shell casing at a home in the area of the 16000 block of Liberal, where family says the shooting took place.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes confirmed.

