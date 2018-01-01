Detroit police say man found dead outside of church may have froze

11:42 AM, Jan 1, 2018
1 hour ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a man found dead outside of a church early this morning may have "froze to death." 

The man was found outside of Shady Grove Baptist Church in the 2700 block of McDougall around 6 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene by medics, according to police.

Police are calling him a John Doe in his 50s. 

No further details were released. 

