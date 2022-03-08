Detroit police search for man suspected of fatally shooting sister

Watch
Detroit police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting where the victim is reportedly his sister.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:19:36-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a man wanted in a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Nashwan Ali.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bloom and Rupert streets.

Investigators said there was a dispute Monday involving a brother and sister. The brother returned to the home on Tuesday and shot the sister in the head, killing her, police said.

The victim was a woman in her early 30s.

Ali is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. He’s also known to switch cars.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

