Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old boy

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Brian Haynes Jr. was last seen Friday after leaving his home in the 18100 block of Riopelle on the city's east side. He left the home to go to a friend's house on a red mini-bike and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

He is a 16-year-old boy, 5-feet-6 with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie, black jeans and black Nike shoes.

If anyone has seen Brian or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s 11th precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140.

