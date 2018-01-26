Detroit police search for missing 86-year-old who suffers from dementia

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 86-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Benjamin Brewster was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of Woodward on December 30 around 11 a.m.

He is described as having a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, a small gray beard and mustache. He was seen wearing a light black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call police.